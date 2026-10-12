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Home / Punjab / European leaders pitch India as investment hub at Pathankot event

European leaders pitch India as investment hub at Pathankot event

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Pathankot, Updated At : 01:20 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Foreign dignitaries during an event in Pathankot on Sunday.
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Former Prime Ministers of Italy, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia, along with other international dignitaries attended a private TED initiative event in Pathankot on Sunday, highlighting India’s investment potential and opportunities for youth, through speeches on economic growth, innovation, leadership and global engagement.

Organised by Srijal Gupta under the Technology, Entertainment and Design (TED) initiative, the event featured former Prime Ministers, Ministers and MPs from foreign countries, besides Rakesh Asthana, former CBI Special Director and BSF Director General and Pardeep Rai, president of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

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Several dignitaries paid obeisance at the Golden Temple before travelling to Pathankot. Security arrangements were strengthened in the border city in view of the foreign guests’ visit.

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Messages were read out on behalf of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Al Gore, former US Vice-President and Nobel laureate. Eduard Heger, former Prime Minister of Slovakia, said such events provided young people with global exposure while encouraging innovation, leadership and public dialogue.

“Savings do not make people acquire an exalted status in society. Investments do. People should look up to India, which is making rapid strides in the world economy. India is a good destination to invest in,” he said.

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Former UK Defence Minister Sir Grant Shapps praised Pathankot’s vibrancy and spoke about former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Punjabi heritage.

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