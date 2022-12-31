EV draft policy pitches for 25% more e-vehicles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 30

To make Punjab clean, green and pollution-free, the Transport Department has prepared the draft of a new electric vehicle (EV) policy that envisages the registration of 25 per cent more electric vehicles next year as compared to this year.

The new draft policy focus will be in cities such as Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda that cater to more than 50 per cent vehicles in the state. As per the draft, infrastructure in terms of electric charging points will be set up across the state for private and public electric vehicles.

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said the draft policy also stipulated cash incentives to people opting for electric vehicles in the state. The first one lakh buyers would get a financial incentive of up to Rs 10,000; the first 10,000 buyers of electric auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws would get a financial incentive of up to Rs 30,000; the first 5,000 e-cart buyers would get an incentive up to Rs 30,000; and the first 5,000 buyers of light commercial vehicles would get an incentive between Rs 30,000 and Rs.50,000.

Provision had also been made to waive off registration fee and road tax on the registration of these electric vehicles. The views of people would be sought before finalising the policy, he said.