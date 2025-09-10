DT
Home / Punjab / Doctors considering Mann's discharge on Thursday

Doctors considering Mann's discharge on Thursday

The Punjab Chief Minister’s health has shown significant improvement, a hospital statement said
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:38 PM Sep 10, 2025 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann seen working from the hospital on Monday.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was hospitalised in Mohali last week after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate, has shown significant improvement and doctors are evaluating the possibility of his discharge on Thursday.

"Mann's health has shown significant improvement. All vital parameters remain stable," said a Fortis Hospital statement on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister had on Monday chaired a Cabinet meeting from the hospital through video conferencing. Earlier, the cabinet meeting was postponed because of his illness.

About a year ago, he was treated for a bacterial infection at the same hospital.

