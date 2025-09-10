Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was hospitalised in Mohali last week after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate, has shown significant improvement and doctors are evaluating the possibility of his discharge on Thursday.

"Mann's health has shown significant improvement. All vital parameters remain stable," said a Fortis Hospital statement on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister had on Monday chaired a Cabinet meeting from the hospital through video conferencing. Earlier, the cabinet meeting was postponed because of his illness.

About a year ago, he was treated for a bacterial infection at the same hospital.