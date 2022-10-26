Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Tribune News Service

Alleging tardy procurement of paddy, farmers, who have been forced to stay put at grain markets for over a week to guard their produce, rued that they even had to spend even the Diwali night at mandis. They also rued poor arrangements of safety for their produce at mandis.

Gursewak Singh (name changed on request), a farmer from Sangat block of Bathinda district, said, “I had brought 30 quintals of paddy on Thursday. Despite it being within the permissible limit of moisture, it has not been procured by government agencies. We did not even get to celebrate Diwali with our family as the safety of our hard-earned produce is at risk. Heaps of produce are lying in the open. Apart from rain, there is a risk of it being stolen. Thieves are lurking in the vicinity. They strike during late night hours and pilfer paddy from heaps lying in the open. Stray animals, too, have a free run. There is no chowkidar or policeman at mandi. We have to guard our produce till it is bought.”

Harjit Singh, a farmer from Bir Talab village, said, “After the wait of nearly a week, half of my paddy was procured today. This is sheer harassment of farmers. Contrary to the claims of the state government that paddy procurement is on at grain markets at a rapid pace, the ground reality is altogether different. Leave aside ensuring safety of our produce, there is no arrangement of even drinking water at the mandi. Apart from pilfering paddy, thieves are also stealing parts of tractors and two-wheelers.”

Farmers also alleged that after their produce was being checked by government agencies, rice millers were harassing them by showing more moisture percentage of paddy as the reason for not procuring the produce.

Shingara Singh Mann, state general secretary of BKU Ekta Ugrahan said, “Every season, crores of rupees get collected as market fee from farmers but the state government cannot even provide a chowkidar who can guard their produce at mandis. Moreover, the tall claims of the government that paddy would be procured within 24 hours after being brought to a mandi have fallen flat. The nterference of rice millers’ employees is causing harassment to farmers and they should be stopped immediately otherwise, we will start an agitation.”

District Mandi Officer Rajnish Goel said, “As such there is no delay in procurement of paddy, it’s just that farmers are bringing their produce in phases and it is being procured accordingly. We do have chowkidars in mandis to guard the produce. If the government agency has measured the moisture percentage with moisture meter and cleared the produce, rice millers have no business to measure it again, we will keep a check on it.”

