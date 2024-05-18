‘Every AAP worker is Kejriwal’, says Delhi CM at Amritsar rally

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 17

A day after conducting a roadshow in Amritsar, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann held a meeting here with the Punjab ministers, MLAs and party workers.

Kejriwal said, “On June 4, the day of election results, I will be in the jail but I will watch the election results on TV. I am confident that you will not disappoint me. There are still 10-12 days left for the elections. Ensure that the party wins all 13 seats”.

Targeting the BJP, he said his arrest would not make any difference to the party. “The BJP tried to demoralise me. Rather, he has sent a message to the BJP that arresting one Kejriwal will not work as every worker of AAP is Kejriwal. The Supreme Court showed mercy on me and granted me bail for 21 days. Now, in these 21 days, I will work every moment to eliminate this government from our country”, he said.

Reiterating his jail experience and alleged discrimination meted out to him, he disclosed that contrary to the jail manual, he and Mann were never allowed to hold meeting in a single room. “Though, there was a provision that the two CMs can hold a meet in a room. But, in our case, I used to stand on one side of the jail’s bars and Mann on the other side and talked. They wanted to humiliate me,” he said.

He reiterated that he was devoid of his medicines in the jail and that two CCTV cameras were installed outside his barrack to have vigil on him.

“At least, 13 jail officers kept an eye on me to monitor my activities and the footages of the cameras were also shared with the PM Office. I have nothing to hide. Even in jail, I used to do my work and read books”, he said.

Kejriwal also paid obeisance at the Ram Tirath temple before leaving for Mumbai.

