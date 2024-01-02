Every fifth sweet sample failed quality test this festive season

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, January 1

Every fifth sample of sweets taken during the festive season was reportedly found substandard. The most common adulteration was in milk and milk products.

During the festive season between October 21 and November 10, a total of 588 samples of dry fruits, silver leaf, milk and milk products, khoya, jalebi, imarti, oil, petha, khoya-based sweets and paneer were taken.

Out of the total collected samples, 108 samples were reportedly found substandard. Thus, 18.87 per cent samples were found substandard.

A report prepared by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) revealed that with 51.1 per cent substandard ratio, paneer topped the chart. It was followed by milk and milk products with 40.50 per cent substandard ratio; adulterated khoya with 29.09 per cent; khoya-based sweets 15.38 per cent and dry fruits 10 per cent.

Interestingly, petha was found to be the safest sweet.

To ensure the purity of milk, milk products and sweets during the festive season, the FDA intensely monitored and inspected the production units, distribution networks and retail outlets dealing with milk products. The FDA also deployed inter-district teams to carry out special checking drives across the state to combat the menace of adulteration and to ensure the availability of safe and quality food products during this season.

Apart from other measures, to control inter-district and inter-state supply of milk and milk products, especially khoya and other sweets, early morning and late evening-hour drives were also conducted by food safety officials.