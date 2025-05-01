Amid growing concerns over harassment and intimidation faced by Kashmiri students in Punjab and Chandigarh and other parts of the country, former Punjab Chief Minister and Patiala scion, Captain Amarinder Singh, reached out to Kashmiri student leader and National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), Nasir Khuehami, to express solidarity and extend unconditional support.

In a telephonic conversation with Khuehami, Capt conveyed his deep concern over the recent spate of targeted harassment incidents involving Kashmiri students in several educational institutions.

He assured Khuehami that his home is open to every Kashmiri student in distress and emphasised that Punjab would always remain a welcoming and safe space for all communities, especially the youth from Jammu and Kashmir.

“Every Kashmiri student is like my own child. They are like my family. They are an inseparable part of India, and Punjab is as much their home as Kashmir. My doors are open to them; anytime, for anything,” Captain said during the call, reaffirming his commitment to pluralism and national unity.

“To every Kashmiri student facing intimidation or injustice, please know you are not alone. I stand with you. Whether in Punjab, Chandigarh, or anywhere else in India, I will extend every possible support to ensure your safety, dignity, and rights are protected,” he added.

Khuehami, while welcoming the gesture, said, “Captain Amarinder Singh’s outreach sends a powerful message of inclusivity and reassurance to Kashmiri students. At a time when divisive forces are trying to isolate and intimidate minorities, such statements by senior political leaders are not only timely but crucial.”

He further urged state authorities and educational institutions to take immediate and strict action against elements trying to disturb communal harmony.

The former Punjab Chief Minister informed Khuehami that, “We won’t allow fear to win. Attempts to divide us will be defeated by unity and compassion. Kashmiri students must feel safe wherever they study across India,”

Capt’s intervention comes at a critical juncture, as several incidents of harassment have sparked panic among Kashmiri youth, many of whom travel thousands of miles from conflict-affected regions in search of education and opportunity.