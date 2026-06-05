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Home / Punjab / EVMs will ensure level playing field, says Opposition

EVMs will ensure level playing field, says Opposition

Polls to 4 MCs

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 07:44 AM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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After the State Election Commission (SEC) ordered that polls to the Gurdaspur, Qadian, Dinanagar and Sham Chaurasi local bodies will be conducted through EVMs, the Opposition said the move would ensure level playing field for all parties.

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Elections to civic bodies, including eight municipal corporations, were held on May 26 through ballot papers and the votes were counted three days later. However, four civic bodies did not go to the polls following orders of the SEC.

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The Congress, SAD and BJP had levelled serious allegations of booth capturing at several places after manual counting of votes took place.

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The Opposition politicians said with EVMs and the entire poll process being videographed, no party could indulge in foul-play.

“This development means it will be a level playing field for all parties and Independents,” said a senior leader.

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