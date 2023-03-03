EWS flats for 'homeless' Latifpura oustees soon

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, March 2

Having exposed the plans of certain land sharks that were out to grab huge chunks of prime land at Latifpura, the district administration and the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) are close to shortlisting the names of a few oustees for the rehabilitation plan.

Officials visit site Improvement trust officials come up with a new proposal to offer EWS flats to genuine ‘oustees’ in Surya Enclave

Officials of the administration visit the Latifpura site

An announcement to hand over flats is expected soon

Since the demolition of 27 built-up houses at Latifpura on December 9, Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Chahal, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh and Chairman of JIT Jagtar Singh Sanghera visited the area today to assess the ground situation and meet any genuine persons, who could have been left out from the list that they have been preparing for the allotment of EWS flats.

Of the 27 litigants in the case, the administration is shortlisting the names of those, who were living in small dwellings here and do not own any property in the city. As per the details that the administration got culled from the revenue department, a majority of the occupants were already owners of huge properties in Jalandhar and around. None of these encroachers will figure on the list of genuine oustees.

Aware of the plans of the administration, the land sharks had roped in some farmer, labourer unions and SAD (A) leaders, who had formed a Latifpura Rehabilitation Morcha. These leaders never allowed the victims to come to the fore in any protests or even when the politicians from the opposition parties came at the site to take up their matter. But over a period of time, the administration got lodged two cases against big landowners and also got two agitators arrested. Now, finally they managed to reach out to the affected families.

As per a previous proposal given by the administration, the oustees had been told that they would be allotted EWS flats in Bibi Bhani Complex along with some financial support.

As the proposal was of no visible advantage to morcha members, they rejected it on the ground that the flats were 10 km away from the demolished site and they wanted an alternative plan near the posh Model Town.

The improvement trust officials are learnt to have come with a new proposal to offer the EWS flats to the beneficiaries in Surya Enclave. The officials and the administration visited this site too. An official announcement to hand over the flats to the Latifpura outstees is expected within a week now.

Sanghera said, “We are close to our target to settle the rehabilitation issue of a few genuine families.”

He denied reports that the Latifpura issue could have any detrimental effect on the coming Lok Sabha bypoll or the Municipal Corporation poll saying, “Rather it will go in our favour as people in the vicinity are quite satisfied”.