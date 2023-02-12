Ex-Ajnala MLA resigns from SAD

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 11

Three years after rejoining the SAD, Amarpal Singh Bony, two-time former MLA from Ajnala and son of veteran Akali leader Dr Rattan Singh Ajnala, former MP, resigned from the primary membership of the party here on Saturday.

In a communiqué to party chief Sukhbir Badal, he said he resigned from all other responsibilities including primary membership of the SAD. Holding Sukhbir responsible, he said under his leadership everything was not happening in good taste and undeserving persons were being made constituency in-charges.