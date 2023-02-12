Ex-Ajnala MLA resigns from SAD

Amritsar, February 11
Three years after rejoining the SAD, Amarpal Singh Bony, two-time former MLA from Ajnala and son of veteran Akali leader Dr Rattan Singh Ajnala, former MP, resigned from the primary membership of the party here on Saturday.
In a communiqué to party chief Sukhbir Badal, he said he resigned from all other responsibilities including primary membership of the SAD. Holding Sukhbir responsible, he said under his leadership everything was not happening in good taste and undeserving persons were being made constituency in-charges.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...