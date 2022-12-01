Ex-Akali leader’s son, 3 others held in property fraud case

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 30

Navrinder Singh, son of late SAD leader Iqbal Singh Tarmala, along with Jagtar Singh, Makhan Singh and former patwari Jagjit Singh of Bathinda, have been arrested in connection with a case recently registered at the Wahabwala police station. All four suspects were produced in the court, which remanded them in two-day police custody.

Balkar Singh of Jhanda Kalan village, Mansa, had written the Fazilka SSP in October 2020, claiming that he had finalised a property deal with Navrinder and his associates and paid Rs 70 lakh, but the registration of the land was not done despite repeated requests.

SP Gurvinder Singh carried out an investigation, after which a case was registered under Sections 420, 465, 467, 471, 506 and 120-B of the IPC against those arrested and their associates.