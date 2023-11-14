Ex-Army man killed in feud over crackers

Tribune News Service

Moga, November 13

A retired Subedar was beaten to death by some youths here yesterday. The incident took place when some youths threw firecrackers at the Subedar’s son and grandson. When both protested, the youths started beating them. The accused later reached their house also and started beating them. When the Subedar intervened, the assailants thrashed him badly, which led to his death.

Sukhjit Singh, son of retired Subedar Gurdev Singh (75), the victim, said, “I had gone to the market with my children to buy crackers for Diwali. When I was returning, a youth standing on the road threw firecrackers at me. When I asked him not to do it, the youth along with some others started beating me. I somehow managed to reach near my house, but they reached there with 10-15 more youths and started beating me again. Listening the commotion in the street, my father came out and tried to save us. But the youths started beating him up too.”

Sukhjeet said his father fell down and died on the spot. Seeing this, the attackers managed to flee. Moga SSP J Elanchezhian said no case has been registered as the deceased’s kin are yet to record statements.

