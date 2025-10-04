DT
Ex-CM Bhattal's son, grandson detained during CM Mann's visit at Lehragaga in Sangrur

Ex-CM Bhattal’s son, grandson detained during CM Mann’s visit at Lehragaga in Sangrur

A large number of Congress leaders and workers had gathered at Rajinder Kaur Bhattal’s residence to hand over a seven-point memorandum related to the area to CM Mann

Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Sangrur, Updated At : 08:29 PM Oct 04, 2025 IST
Former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal’s son Rahulinder Singh Sidhu (wearing turban) in police custody at Lehragaga in Sangrur district on Saturday.
Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Rajinder Kaur Bhattal’s son Rahulinder Singh Sidhu and grandson Sartajinder Singh Sidhu, along with several others, were detained on Saturday when they tried to meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann during an event at Lehragaga in Sangrur district.

A large number of Congress leaders and workers had gathered at Bhattal’s residence to hand over a seven-point memorandum related to the area to CM Mann. However, the police locked the main gate of the venue, triggering a protest. The Congress workers, wearing black ribbons, broke open the locks and came out in defiance, after which they were taken into custody.

Earlier, CM Mann attended a mass wedding of 101 needy girls and also laid the foundation stones of the tehsil complex and a new office of the PSPCL.

The Chief Minister also opened “Aap Di Rasoi” to provide a meal at Rs 10 to the needy people.

Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Brinder Kumar Goyal and Hardeep Singh Mundian attended the event.

