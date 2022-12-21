Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi visits Sidhu Moosewala's house

Tribune News Service

Mansa, December 20

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi headed straight to Sidhu Moosewala’s house at Musa village in Mansa on Tuesday night.

Before Channi’s arrival, PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also visited and met Moosewala’s parents at his house, but he left before Channi’s arrival. Warring was in Mansa to attend a function of the inauguration of the District Congress Committee office here.

Channi reached Moosewala’s house around 10.15 pm and met his parents. He was scheduled to reach here at 9 pm, but due to dense fog, he got late. Channi is still at the Moosewala’s house till the filing of the report. A huge police force was deployed outside the residence since evening due to Channi’s visit.

