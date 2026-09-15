Ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal’s cousin, son join BJP

Former Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal’s first cousin, Major Bhupinder Singh Dhillon (retd), along with his son Amarvir Singh Bawa, on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chandigarh.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon inducted them into the party. With their joining, the BJP claimed that two more ‘Badals’ have joined the party.

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In January 2023, former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal had quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

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Major Dhillon (78), popularly known as Major Bhup, had served as political secretary to Parkash Singh Badal during the SAD-BJP government and is a senior-most member of the extended Badal family. He also held the rank of Minister of State in the SAD-BJP government. He is son of late Rajya Sabha member Gurraj Singh Badal, the younger brother of Parkash Singh Badal’s father, Raghuraj Singh.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Joshan, president of the Sanour Municipal Committee, joined the BJP on Monday in the presence of party president Kewal Singh Dhillon and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.