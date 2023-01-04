Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi visits 2 deras in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, January 3
Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday visited two deras of the Doaba region.
He first arrived at Dera Sachkhand Ballan where he stayed for about two hours, before he went to meet his relative and ex-minister Mahinder Singh Kaypee and proceeded towards Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan in Nurmahal. When Channi reached Ballan, dera chief Sant Niranjan Dass was reportedly away to Hoshiarpur, but he arrived soon after.
Channi also interacted with the ‘sangat’. He then met with the dera chief for about 30 minutes.
Channi said his visit to the deras was long due. Regarding reports that he was on the radar of the Vigilance Bureau over some issues, he said, “The AAP government is trying to drag me into controversies. I have not misappropriated state funds for any wrong purposes. Even the RTI applicant in Bathinda, who reportedly sought information regarding bills raised to inaugurate the ‘Dastan-e-Shahadat’ theme park in November 2021, has said his identity had been misused.”
