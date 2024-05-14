‘Ex-CM’s act out of respect’: Jagir Kaur lays row to rest

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 13

Even as the Punjab State Commission for Women and some politicians have been raking up the issue of alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by Congress’ Jalandhar candidate Charanjit Channi with former SGPC chief Jagir Kaur, the latter today issued a written statement siding with Channi and condemning any such gesture.

She has maintained that Channi was respectful to her during the short meeting and that the issue was being blown out of proportion and with a completely wrong connotation. “Some people have tried to use my shoulder for their wrong political gains, which I will never allow to happen,” she told The Tribune.

Jagir Kaur, who is also the campaign in-charge of SAD on the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, had been maintaining silence on the issue since the incident tok place on Friday.

As she was coming out of the district election office along with SAD candidate Mohinder Kaypee, Channi was entering the premises for filing his papers. A video of their interaction went viral, wherein Channi is seen touching Jagir Kaur’s chin, while she is seen moving her hands away. The part of the video before this wherein he bowed his head before Jagir Kaur was omitted.

Raj Lali Gill, Chairperson, Punjab State Women Commission, had said she had taken suo motu action and asked the DGP to furnish a status report on the matter by Tuesday.

