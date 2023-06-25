 Ex-Cong MLA booked for duping Pearls group MD of Rs 3.5 crore : The Tribune India

Ex-Cong MLA booked for duping Pearls group MD of Rs 3.5 crore

Had promised to arrange bail for Bhangu, is absconding | 3 arrested

Ex-Cong MLA booked for duping Pearls group MD of Rs 3.5 crore

Ex-Cong MLA Pritam Singh Kotbhai



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, June 24

The Ludhiana police have registered a case of fraud against former Congress MLA Pritam Singh Kotbhai and five others for duping Pearls group MD Nirmal Singh Bhangu. The accused had promised to arrange bail for Bhangu in all cases registered against him if he paid him Rs 5 crore.

Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, head of the Pearl Group of Companies

Bhangu’s relative from Ludhiana had allegedly given Rs 3.5 crore to the ex-MLA on the directions of Bhangu and before the payment of remaining Rs 1.5 crore, the complainant came to know about the fraud.

In March 2022, Shinder Singh of Ludhiana lodged a complaint against Kotbhai and five others stating that his uncle Bhangu, who was in Tihar Jail and was later shifted to the Bathinda jail, met the former MLA, who was also lodged in the same jail in some chit fund scam cases.

Kotbhai told his uncle that he had many links in the government and he had several cases of chit funds in which he had already procured bail. He could also procure bail for him easily if he gave him Rs 5 crore. His uncle agreed to give Rs 3.5 crore in advance and promised to pay the remaining amount after bail.

“My uncle asked me to arrange money. Accordingly, I took Rs 3.5 crore from Girdhari Lal on interest and transferred the money to different firms’ accounts provided by Kotbhai in 2020. Despite transferring money, Kotbhai failed to procure bail for Bhangu. Even the firms, where I transferred money, were found to be created by the ex-MLA on the basis of fake documents,” said the complainant.

The firms allegedly created by Kotbhai to receive the amount, as alleged by the complainant, were Dhola Bricks, Lovepreet Constructions, Kisan Pesticides and Tirupati Trading Company.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said a case of fraud, forgery and criminal conspiracy was registered yesterday against Kotbhai, Jivan Singh of Giddarbaha village, Dalip Kumar Tripathi of Kanpur road, Lucknow, Sanjay Sharma of Faridabad and Sayeed Parvej Rehmai of Lucknow, and Dharamvir of Giddarbaha.

Accused Jivan, Dharmvir and Dalip have been arrested by the police and raids are on to nab the remaining accused, added the CP.

Both have criminal past

Nirmal Bhangu

Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, head of the Pearl Group of Companies and the main accused in the Rs 45,000 crore scam, had duped investors and was arrested in 2016 after being booked by the CBI.

Pritam Singh Kotbhai

Ex-MLA Pritam Singh Kotbhai has a criminal past. Kotbhai, who won the Assembly election in 2017 from Bathinda’s Bhucho Mandi constituency, had also been booked in several chit-fund scam cases, including in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, for duping people on the pretext of multiplying their investments.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

2
Diaspora

Indian immigration agent Brijesh Mishra apprehended in Canada, faces charges in fake college admission letters scandal

3
World

Wagner chief says he ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow and return to Ukraine

4
Trending

Viral video: African-American singer Mary Millben sings Indian national anthem, seeks PM Modi's blessings by touching his feet

5
Nation

Opposition asks govt to send all-party delegation to Manipur as Amit Shah chairs all-party meet

6
Punjab

Ludhiana Police book Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 5 others for fraud

7
Nation

Watch: Egyptian girl sings Sholay number 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' in Modi's welcome

8
Chandigarh

16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chandigarh

9
Nation

'Need to forget differences and move forward together': Kejriwal tells Rahul over Centre's Delhi ordinance

10
World

Putin vows to crush 'armed mutiny' after Russian mercenary boss tries to oust top brass

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Top News

Manipur closer to normalcy: Amit Shah at all-party meet

Manipur closer to normalcy: Amit Shah at all-party meet

Says no violence-related death since June 13 | Cong-led Oppn...

Modi reaches Egypt on two-day visit, 1st by Indian PM in 26 years

Modi reaches Egypt on two-day visit, 1st by Indian PM in 26 years

India, US indispensable to each other after ‘beautiful’ journey in 9 years: PM Modi

India, US indispensable to each other after ‘beautiful’ journey in 9 years: PM Modi

Terms last engagement with diaspora as ‘sweet dish after a m...

Not 8%, India eyes 20% local content in drones

Not 8%, India eyes 20% local content in drones

$3 billion deal with US firm

AAP, Cong deadlocked over backing ordinance

AAP, Cong deadlocked over backing ordinance


Cities

View All

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Parks inside Ram Bagh in miserable condition; need funds for restoration

Meghwal presents BJP’s report card of 9-yr rule

Man poses as cop, dupes local resident of Rs 4.5 lakh

Dangling cables irk shopkeepers in Putlighar; want these removed

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

Director of PGI bats for generic medicines

16-year-old boy stabbed to death, 8 juveniles nabbed

3 ‘delivery boys’ arrested with drug

Illegal liquor owner held

Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

Youth stabbed, Delhi’s Brijpuri under watch

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

Cable mess: Phagwara Gate traders in Jalandhar see no solution to hanging wires

PSPCL unearths 23 cases of power theft

State of Parks: Public parks crying for attention, but authorities look the other way

AAP govt's development tax invites pensioners' wrath

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

Cable mess: Model Town, nearby areas entangled in knotty webs of wires, Ludhiana residents irked

Plastic reverse vending machine at PAU Students’ Home lying unused

Dhandari Khurd residents oppose waste compactor system at village

Dr Nitin Behl bags award