Ex-Congress MLA’s Vigilance remand extended by 2 days

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 22

After the completion of a five-day remand of former Congress MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon in a disproportionate assets case, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday produced him before a court and got two more days of custodial remand.

Dhillon’s counsel opposed this extension in the remand, saying the VB had nothing more to ask him as he had already submitted all documents and proofs about his assets and properties in the last six months. However, the VB claimed Dhillon was not co-operating with them in the investigation. While the VB had demanded three more days of remand, the court allowed it for two days.

Sources in VB revealed that during the investigation into the assets of the former MLA and in the alleged purchase of over 40 acres of ‘benami’ land by him at Mumara village of the district, it was found that some politically connected persons bought the ‘benami’ land at throwaway prices in the area.

In one such dealing, a land-owner whose holding exceeded the ceiling prescribed under the agrarian reform laws was holding land in the name of ‘benami’ owners to avoid land ceiling laws. This person had become a victim of politically connected persons, who allegedly prevailed upon the ‘benami’ owners to sell the land to them. A ‘benami’ transaction or property is one in which a person’s own name is not used but the name of another person or a fictitious name is used instead.

One of the victims of this scam, a woman of Mumara village, has named six persons whose names were used by a political leader to purchase her land from ‘benami’ owners. While the VB has already named two of these new ‘benami’ owners in the FIR registered against Dhillon, the woman demanded that the VB book the other four as well.