Ex-councillor’s son injured in Bagha Purana clash

Tensions prevailed in Bagha Purana town after a violent clash involving gunfire and stone-pelting left the son of a former municipal councillor injured. The police have registered cross-cases against 10 persons from the two rival groups in connection with the incident.

According to police sources, the clash stemmed from an ongoing personal dispute between the groups. During the confrontation, firearms were allegedly used and stones hurled, triggering panic among residents and shopkeepers in the area.

The injured man, identified as Jagjit Singh, son of former municipal councillor Sukhmander Singh Bawa, sustained injuries during the firing. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where his condition was reported to be stable.

Following the incident, both groups approached the police and lodged complaints against each other. One side alleged that the rival group opened fire without provocation and targeted its members. The other side claimed it was attacked first and accused the rival group of initiating the violence and stone-pelting. — TNS