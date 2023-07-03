Ex-Deputy Speaker to be cremated in Patiala

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 2

The body of former Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh will be taken to his residence in Patiala from the PGI, Chandigarh, via Mohali, Landran, Chunni and Sirhind on Monday at 9 am. His body will be kept at the compound in front of Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup in Sirhind where people would pay homage to the departed soul.

The mortal remains of former Deputy Speaker would be cremated in the noon at Badungar in Patiala, said Gurnam Singh Bhaironpur, his political secretary.

Bir Devinder Singh was elected MLA for the first time from the Sirhind constituency in 1980. He belongs to nearby Kotla Bhai Ka village and has a good following in Sirhind and the adjoining area.