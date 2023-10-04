Ex-DGP approaches High Court in suicide case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

Former DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Amritsar’s Inderpreet Chadha suicide case, seeking directions to give him a seven-day advance notice in case his life and liberty was intended to be impinged in the FIR.

Justice Arun Monga of the HC today fixed October 5 as the next date of hearing in the matter. The case was registered on January 3, 2018, for abetment to suicide and other allegations at the Amritsar airport police station. In alternative, Chattopadhyaya has sought directions to stay or quash the investigation conducted in the case.

“The case of the petitioner is that he had been initially falsely dragged in the FIR at the behest of certain senior police officers and the stand taken by the state of Punjab, thereafter, in several proceedings, including a PIL before the high court, ex facie reflects that the intentions are to implicate the petitioner with an underlined attempt to curtail the liberties of the petitioner,” counsel R Kartikeya submitted on his behalf in the petition.