Ex-DGP's explanation for use of force baseless: SIT report

Faridkot, March 22

The special investigation team (SIT), which has indicted former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, ex-deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, suspended IGP Paramraj Singh Umranangal and three other police officers in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident, has found the reasons untrue, which Saini and Umranangal, had cited to justify the use of force against the protesters.

The SIT’s report, submitted in the court, reads that during the course of investigation, Saini informed that there was a threat of communal riots. The SIT claimed that when the same question was asked to Umranangal, he told that there was a threat of revival of terrorism.

The SIT said the subsequent wavering reasons given by Saini were to justify the use of force on the peaceful protesters without having any cogent intelligence report regarding the nature of threat

The SIT report reads that in his petition in the High Court, Saini had recorded that some radical elements had entered the protest. The SIT said the subsequent wavering reasons given by Saini were to justify the use of force on the peaceful protesters without having any cogent intelligence report regarding the nature of threat which would have warranted an action against the protesters. By doing so, Saini tried to exhort the troubled history of Punjab by portraying Amritdhari Sikhs sitting at Kotkapura Chowk as catalysts of communal riots and revival of terrorism, alleged the SIT.

While dismissing Saini and Umranangal’s anticipatory bail plea in this case on Tuesday, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajiv Kalra also relied upon this assertion of the SIT.

After taking into account prima facie material collected by the SIT, it projected a clandestine conspiracy of Umranangal, Saini and their political bosses, under which the police officers were given free hands in unleashing the police brutality upon the silent protesters to screen the guilty of sacrilege incidents. Having regard to such nature and gravity of offence, which had the potential to put the state into turmoil of sectarian clash, the court does not deem it a fit case to extend the benefit of anticipatory bail.

The court asserted that the political rhetoric of the present dispensation does not give credibility of the allegations of hobnobbing of the present SIT with political regime or entails to draw an inference that the SIT’s conclusion was overshadowed or influenced by the political overtones. In fact, the SIT’s conclusion appears to be based upon various factors, including eyewitness account, CCTV footage, communication among state machinery and scientific investigation.