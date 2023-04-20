Ex-Dy Director (Food) booked in DA case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 19

The Vigilance Bureau (VB), Ludhiana, today registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Rakesh Kumar Singla, former Deputy Director, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Punjab, along with his wife Rachna Singla, for creating wealth more than his known sources of income.

A process has been initiated by the VB to issue a red-corner notice against absconding Singla. A letter has been sent to the CBI and Interpol, New Delhi.

Disclosing this here, SSP, Vigilance Bureau, Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said during investigation of the case registered last year in connection with a tender allotment scam worth crores of rupees in the Food and Civil Supplies Department, it came to the fore that prime accused Rakesh Kumar Singla, who was also the chairman of the departmental vigilance cell, had collected a huge money during his posting and acquired a number of properties.

SSP Sandhu added that during the probe, it was found that the accused had acquired properties in his name as well as in the name of his wife which were disproportionate to his known sources of income to the extent of Rs 1.36 crore.

During the period from April 2011 to July 2022, the accused and his wife had purchased five properties and spent amount of Rs 3.68 crore while their income was Rs 2.31 crore only.

On the basis of the VB inquiry, a case was registered against Singla and his wife under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of IPC.

Singla was closely associated with former Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and had demanded a bribe of Rs 30 lakh from Telu Ram contractor. Singla was absconding and was also declared a proclaimed offender.

Accused in tender allotment scam