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Home / Punjab / Ex-ED officer Niranjan Singh joins Akali Dal Waris Punjab De ahead of Assembly polls

Ex-ED officer Niranjan Singh joins Akali Dal Waris Punjab De ahead of Assembly polls

Former DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon also joins party; Niranjan Singh cites concern over drug menace, corruption in Punjab

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:25 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Former ED officer Niranjan Singh and former DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon join Akali Dal Waris Punjab De in the presence of senior party leaders Tarsem Singh and Manpreet Singh Ayali in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
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Former ED Deputy Director Niranjan Singh on Wednesday joined the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections here.

Former Deputy Superintendent of Police Balwinder Singh Sekhon also joined the party in the presence of MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali and Tarsem Singh, the father of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh.

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While welcoming the former ED officer into the party fold, Ayali said Niranjan Singh's joining will boost the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De.

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He always fought against the drug menace, Ayali added.

On his joining, ex-ED officer Singh expressed concern over the "worsening" situation in Punjab as he was referring to the drug problem and corruption.

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Asked whether he will fight the state Assembly polls, Singh said he has not thought of contesting it.

Singh decided to join the party after Ayali and Tarsem Singh met him at his Jalandhar residence on Tuesday.

Niranjan Singh, who retired from service in May 2021, had probed several high-profile drug cases, including the multi-crore Jagdish Bhola drug racket case.

He had questioned senior politicians, including former ministers Bikram Singh Majithia and Sarwan Singh Phillaur, in connection with the case, which he probed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Singh was later transferred from Jalandhar to Kolkata, a transfer later revoked by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Akali Dal Waris Punjab De is led by MP Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in a jail in Assam in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case.

Punjab will go to polls early next year.

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