Ex-HC judge moves court for compensation from CM’s wife

Justice Ranjit Singh, a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Chairman of the Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO), has filed an application before a Chandigarh court seeking compensation of Rs 50,000, along with 12 per cent interest, from the date of the ad interim injunction granted on September 8, 2026, until realisation.

The application, filed through advocate Charanjit Singh Bakshi, states that Section 95 of the Code of Civil Procedure provides for compensation for obtaining an injunction on insufficient grounds.

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On September 25, Dr Prikshit, Civil Judge (Junior Division), Chandigarh, allowed an application filed by Justice Ranjit Singh (retired) and vacated the ex parte ad interim injunction passed against him on September 8, 2026.

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The injunction had restrained him from publishing, circulating or making any unverified defamatory content concerning an alleged demand for a bribe, prejudicial to the interests of Gurpreet Kaur, wife of the Punjab CM, on social media platforms.

The order was passed in a suit filed by Dr Gurpreet Kaur seeking damages and an injunction. She alleged that the former judge had made allegations against her at a press conference concerning an alleged demand for Rs 5 crore from an accused in a rape case, with the intent to tarnish her image.

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Bakshi argued that Gurpreet Kaur had made false and misleading averments in the suit.