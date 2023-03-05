Ex-hockey player Paramjit Kumar gets govt job

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

In a humanitarian gesture, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today handed over an appointment letter of a coach in the Sports Department to former hockey player Paramjit Kumar, who was working as daily wager in a grain market.

Handing over the appointment letter Mann asked Kumar to join as coach in Bathinda on Monday.

The CM said Kumar was an ace hockey player in past, who represented the state in several national- level competitions. Mann said unfortunately Kumar got injured due to which he had to say good bye to the field.