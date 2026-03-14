Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls for identifying, enhancing core areas in defence

During the second day of the Progressive Punjab Investor Summit (PPIS) - 2026, the session on Aerospace and Defence saw thought-provoking deliberations on strengthening the defence structure in the country and how Punjab can make a contribution to the same.

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Putting up a strong case for Punjab, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr. Ravjot Singh, while presiding over the session, said Punjab possesses an excellent ecosystem suited to prop up the defence sector of the country and make an immensely precious contribution.

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The minister cited the presence of six airports as excellent connectivity factors besides the Turbine Ballistic Research Laboratory (TBRL) and the Central Tool Room in Ludhiana. The Punjab government also held a defence conclave recently to have a comprehensive discussion on issues pertaining to the defence sector.

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Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa (retd.) argued in favour of identifying and working on further improving the core competency areas in the defence sphere.

Batting for having sectoral committees in the defence sector on the lines of the industrial sphere, JSW Sarbloh Motors CEO Jaskirat Vladimir Singh also underscored the importance of integrating MSMEs into defence manufacturing.

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Invest Punjab CEO Amit listed the strong manufacturing base of Punjab, besides emphasising the ease of doing business aspect, which results in all necessary permissions within a span of 45 days.