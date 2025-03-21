DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Ex-Law Secy Gangadharan deposes before CBI court

Ex-Law Secy Gangadharan deposes before CBI court

Neela Gangadharan, former Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, has identified signatures of former President Pratibha Patil and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on the noting files approving prosecution sanction against Justice Nirmal Yadav (retired) in the alleged cash-at-judge’s-door...
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:51 AM Mar 21, 2025 IST
Neela Gangadharan, former Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, has identified signatures of former President Pratibha Patil and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on the noting files approving prosecution sanction against Justice Nirmal Yadav (retired) in the alleged cash-at-judge’s-door scam.

Gangadharan, 72, one of the witnesses whose re-examination was allowed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was examined by the prosecution in the case before the CBI Court, Chandigarh.

In the deposition recorded before the CBI court, she said she was the Secretary, Law and Justice, from May 2010 to December 1, 2011. She identified page number 30 of the noting sheet and her signature at point and that of then Law Minister M Veerappa Moily, Singh and Patil. However, counsels of the accused objected to the deposition on the ground that the document was not the part of challan nor was it ever relied upon by the CBI.

