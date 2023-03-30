Ex- minister Kangar appears before VB

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 29

Former minister and state general secretary of the BJP Gurpreet Singh Kangar today appeared before the Vigilance Bureau (VB) here on a complaint pertaining to disproportionate assets.

Sources said the property of Kangar’s family was also being assessed by the department and he details of his close relatives were being collected. Vigilance officers have started searching properties of Kangar in Punjab and other states.

An official said Kangar had submitted a few documents and he had been given seven days to submit more documents to the bureau.