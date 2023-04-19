Ex-minister to appear before VB on April 21

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 18

The state Vigilance Bureau (VB) has summoned Punjab BJP vice-president and former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu in an alleged DA case on April 21.

Sources said Sidhu had been asked to appear at the VB headquarters on April 21 at 10 am. The Congress-turned-BJP leader confirmed the development saying, “Yes a VB notice has been received at my house. I am on my way from Jalandhar, I have not yet seen it. I will be appearing at the bureau as scheduled,” he said.

Sidhu is currently campaigning for his party in the Jalandhar bypoll. Sidhu joins the long list of former ministers in the Congress government facing different probes by the VB.