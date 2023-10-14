Ex-MLA, 70 others booked for not letting officials perform duty

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, October 13

The police have booked former Zira MLA and District Congress Committee (DCC) president Kulbir Singh and his over 70 unidentified supporters for allegedly disrupting the work of government officials on duty and tempering with government records.

The FIR has been registered following a complaint by Zira Block Development Panchayat Officer (BDPO) at the Zira City police station.

The Congress workers had been sitting on dharna in front of the BDPO office for the last three days. The dharna was lifted yesterday evening after intervention by PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who had also visited the dharna site. Later in the evening, a complaint was submitted by the BDPO against the ex-MLA.

Kulbir and his supporters have been booked under Sections 341,186, 268 and 149 of the IPC. Kulbir said he had been protesting against the “poor functioning of the BDPO office”. “The FIR should have been registered against the BDPO as he was not listening to public grievances,” Kulbir said.

#Congress #Ferozepur #Zira Agitation