Ex-MLA Dhillon sent to five-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 17

A day after former Congress MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon’s arrest by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) in a corruption case, he was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate Class I (JMIC) here on Wednesday. The court allowed his five-day police remand after the VB sought his custody for questioning him and recover some documents.

The VB alleged that the former MLA had spent Rs 10.72 crore against his income of Rs 3.18 crore from known sources of income during the check period of April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2022. Dhillon was MLA from the Faridkot Assembly during this period.

The VB claimed that Dhillon had spent Rs 7.54 crore in excess of his known sources of income during the check period.

The VB accused the former Congress MLA of purchasing ‘benami’ agriculture land at Mumara village of Faridkot district in the name of two persons identified as Gursewak Singh of Nanaksar village and Rajwinder Singh of Dhana Shaheed village.

‘Benami’ transactions or property is the one where a person’s own name is not used but the name of another person or a fictitious person is used instead.