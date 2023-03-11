Ex-MLA Jalalpur's bail plea dismissed

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 10

The anticipatory bail application of Madan Lal Jalalpur, the former Ghanaur MLA, in a case of alleged misappropriation of development grants meant for Sehra, Sehri, Aakri and other villages in the Ghanaur sub-tehsil, was today dismissed by the court of Surinderpal Kaur, ASJ, Patiala. Meanwhile, Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, ex-media adviser to former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, failed to depose at the Vigilance Bureau (VB) office in the city in a case of accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The VB officials said Chahal failed to appear at the office of the SSP, Vigilance Bureau, Patiala range, in connection with an inquiry pending against him. A VB official said, “Chahal didn’t come to the SSP’s office today. He has been called again on March 15.”