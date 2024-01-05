Ex-panchayat secy among 3 held for ‘misappropriating’ Rs 76L

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, January 4

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested a sarpanch, an ex-sarpanch and a former panchayat secretary of Sangrur district. The arrests were made after the VB registered cases against the suspects on the charge of embezzlement of Rs 76 lakh meant for village works.

A VB spokesperson said during investigation, it was discovered that Sarabjit Singh, a former sarpanch of Alal village in Sangrur, and Naresh Kumar Singla, panchayat secretary (retd), had misappropriated Rs 2,00,927 in panchayat funds and construction-related material.

Both suspects were arrested under Sections 409 and 120-B of the IPC and 13 (1)-A and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. A case was registered at the police station of the Vigilance Bureau, Patiala Range.

In another case, a probe had found that Jatinder Singh, sarpanch, Chandu village in Sangrur, and Gurmeet Singh, panchayat secretary, had embezzled Rs 74 lakh in the development works conducted in the village from January 2019 to March 31, 2022. Jatinder Singh had been arrested and further investigation was on, the VB spokesperson said.

