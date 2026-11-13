Ex-Pathankot ADC Kuldeep Singh among 2 arrested by ED in PMLA case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Jalandhar Zonal Office, has arrested Kuldeep Singh, former Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development), Pathankot, and Nipun Mahajan, who is associated with stone-crushing and mining operations, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Special Judge Priya Sood of the PMLA court in Jalandhar has granted the ED custody of both accused until November 16.

ED, Jalandhar has arrested Kuldeep Singh, former Pathankot Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) and Nipun Mahajan associated with stone creusher and mining operations under the PMLA, 2002 on 11.11.2026 in connection with fraudulent transfer of 92 acres (734 kanals 1 marla) of prime Ravi River belt village common (shamlat) land in Pathankot to private individuals wherein illegal excavation of sand is being carried out. The Hon’ble Special PMLA Court, Jalandhar has granted ED custody of both the accused till 16.11.2026. — ED (@dir_ed) November 13, 2026

The ED has been investigating the case since July 2024 and registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) based on an FIR lodged by the Vigilance Bureau, Amritsar, in August 2023.

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The FIR pertains to the fraudulent transfer of 734 kanal and 1 marla (approximately 92 acres) of common village (shamlat) land in Bhattian and Gol villages of Pathankot district to private individuals. The land is located in the Ravi belt near the international border.

The ED had also raided 16 premises linked to the accused and other suspected individuals allegedly involved in illegal mining on July 16 this year. During the searches, the agency seized Rs 1.75 crore from Nipun Mahajan, along with documents and digital devices. His 31 bank accounts, with an aggregate balance of Rs 91.34 lakh, were also frozen.

An assessment of the excavation at the site was carried out by an IIT professor, who found that minerals worth Rs 11.6 crore had been extracted from the land, despite the fact that the Mining Department had not granted any mining lease for the site.

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The ED also examined Nipun Mahajan's seized mobile phone and recovered a draft order relating to the transfer of 92 acres of shamlat land in Bhattian village in favour of private individuals. The draft order had allegedly been forwarded by him to his friend Vikrant Mahajan and Vijay Kataruchak.

The ED is also investigating the alleged role of Nipun Mahajan's brother, Shaleen Mahajan, and father, Hari Krishan Mahajan.