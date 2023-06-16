Ex-patwari held on bribery charge

Fazilka, June 15
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has nabbed a patwari (retired) for taking a bribe of Rs 2,500. The accused has been identified as Iqbal Singh, who was posted in Jalalabad, Fazilka.
A VB spokesman said Rajesh Kumar of Panje Ke Uttar village had complained that Iqbal had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2,500 for mutation of a four-marla plot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyclone Biparjoy lashes Gujarat, weakens into storm; heads to Rajasthan
The cyclone has moved northeastwards and has weakened into a...
140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead
Cyclone makes landfall at Jakhau port, rescue underway
Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking
Delhi cops want POCSO case dropped | ‘Weak’ indictment upset...