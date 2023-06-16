Ex-patwari held on bribery charge

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, June 15

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has nabbed a patwari (retired) for taking a bribe of Rs 2,500. The accused has been identified as Iqbal Singh, who was posted in Jalalabad, Fazilka.

A VB spokesman said Rajesh Kumar of Panje Ke Uttar village had complained that Iqbal had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2,500 for mutation of a four-marla plot.