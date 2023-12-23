Ex-patwari, son held in graft case

Chandigarh December 22
The Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested Ramesh Chander, a retired patwari of revenue halqa Keedian in tehsil Patti, and his son Vishal Sharma for taking a bribe of Rs 11,000.
A case has been registered against the duo on the basis of a complaint lodged using the VB toll-free number by Sakatar Singh, a resident of Keedian village in Tarn Taran district, according to a spokesperson for the state VB.
The accused and his son Vishal had received bribe of Rs 11,000 from the complainant in two instalments in lieu of making corrections in the revenue records regarding ownership of agricultural land, the spokesperson further added.
