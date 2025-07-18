DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Punjab / Ex-PPSC member among three booked for fraud

Ex-PPSC member among three booked for fraud

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 06:53 AM Jul 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Former member of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Gurpartap Singh Mann and two former directors of a Manali-based power firm have been booked for fraud. A case was registered against them at the Manali police station on July 5.

Advertisement

Complainant Chamandeep Singh Natt, a former president of the Sangrur unit of the Youth Akali Dal, had stated that he had bought Palchan Bhang Power Private Limited from Mann and Bengaluru residents Ashirwad Aggarwal and Shridhar Ramkrishnan for around Rs 3 crore in 2020. In 2024, he found that “the trio had allegedly shown an exaggerated loan amount of Rs 5.77 crore in the balance sheet of the firm, claiming it to be the capital invested by them”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts