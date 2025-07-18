Ex-PPSC member among three booked for fraud

Former member of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Gurpartap Singh Mann and two former directors of a Manali-based power firm have been booked for fraud. A case was registered against them at the Manali police station on July 5.

Advertisement

Complainant Chamandeep Singh Natt, a former president of the Sangrur unit of the Youth Akali Dal, had stated that he had bought Palchan Bhang Power Private Limited from Mann and Bengaluru residents Ashirwad Aggarwal and Shridhar Ramkrishnan for around Rs 3 crore in 2020. In 2024, he found that “the trio had allegedly shown an exaggerated loan amount of Rs 5.77 crore in the balance sheet of the firm, claiming it to be the capital invested by them”.