Ex-sarpanch shot dead

Tribune News Service

Batala, February 6

A former Congress sarpanch of Dahiyan village falling under the jurisdiction of Ghuman police station, Sarwan Singh, shot dead by four of his rivals late last night.

One of the assailants Harpinder Singh, who was hurt in the cross fire, too, died, this morning.

Old enmity between the sarpanch and the rival group is said to be the motive behind the attack.

SSP Satinder Singh said four persons fired bullets at Sarwan Singh following which he died on the spot. He said the police had arrested two suspects Akashdeep Singh and Jatinder Singh Bagga and were on the lookout for one more.

An FIR under Section 307 of the IPC has been registered at the Sri Hargobindpur police station in

this connection. “We have got some vital clues and following them. We hope to arrest the remaining suspects by tomorrow morning,” said the SSP.