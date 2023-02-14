Ex-sarpanch 'thrashed' by four AAP workers

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, February 13

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal today visited the Civil Hospital here to enquire about the health of a former sarpanch having allegiance with the party. The sarpanch was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after four AAP workers allegedly thrashed him, pulled his beard and tossed his turban into the air outside Muktsar police station.

Puran Singh, former sarpanch of Lande Rode village here, had reportedly gone to the police station for some work yesterday, where he was allegedly assaulted by AAP workers. He was admitted to the local Civil Hospital, where SAD workers and former Muktsar MLA Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi lodged a protest.

Meanwhile, Sukhbir Badal, during his visit to the hospital today, said, “AAP workers are behind the attack on our party activist. The police registered a case only after pressure was created by our party leaders.”

Puran Singh, however, said the police registered a case under Section 355 of the IPC, but did not include Section 295-A in it.