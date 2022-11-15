Ex-SE gets 4-yr RI in corruption case

Chandigarh, November 14
Special Judge, CBI, Jagjit Singh has sentenced NK Dhir, former Superintending Engineer (SE), Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Department, to four-year rigorous imprisonment in a corruption case registered against him nine years ago. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on him.
