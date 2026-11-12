Ex-serviceman entitled to advance increments for service during both national emergencies: HC

Holding that an ex-serviceman who joined the defence services during the First National Emergency, which remained in force from October 26, 1962, to January 10, 1968, and continued serving during the Second National Emergency, which remained in force from December 3, 1971, to March 27, 1977, was entitled to advance increments for both emergencies upon his appointment to civil service, Justice Sudeepti Sharma of the Punjab and Haryana High Court passed an order on a petition filed by ex-serviceman Randhir Singh through Advocate Ranjivan Singh.

Randhir Singh retired as a Daffedar, a Class-IV post, from the erstwhile Sagrao Construction Division, SYL Canal Project.

He challenged the orders dated November 8, 2005, and November 23, 2005, whereby five increments granted to him for the period from December 3, 1971, to March 27, 1977, were withdrawn and recovery of the amount was ordered, respectively.

Counsel for the petitioner apprised the Court that Randhir Singh had joined the Indian Army at the age of 18 on September 26, 1963, during the operation of the First National Emergency.

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The Punjab government promulgated the "Punjab National Emergency (Concession) Rules, 1965", granting benefits in the form of increments, seniority, pension, etc., to defence personnel who had served during the Emergency upon their appointment to the State's civil services.

The petitioner continued serving in the Indian Army during the Second National Emergency, which remained in force until March 27, 1977, and was discharged from the Army on October 1, 1978. Thereafter, he joined civil employment in Punjab as a Daffedar on December 16, 1979, in the SYL Canal Project of the Irrigation Department.

The petitioner was granted a total of nine advance annual increments for his four years of service during the First National Emergency and five years of service during the Second National Emergency. However, while finalising his pension case at the time of his retirement on September 30, 2005, the Accountant General, Punjab, raised an objection to the grant of five increments for the period during which he had served in the Second Emergency.

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Consequently, his basic pay was reduced from Rs. 5,800 to Rs. 5,160 at the time of his superannuation, and his retiral and pensionary benefits were calculated accordingly.

Counsel further submitted that on October 13, 1998, the Punjab government had decided not to grant emergency concessional benefits to similarly situated ex-servicemen falling within the excluded category. However, vide a subsequent notification dated August 5, 2002, issued by the Department of Defence Services and Welfare, Punjab, it was clarified that concessional benefits granted to such excluded-category ex-servicemen prior to October 13, 1998, would not be reopened retrospectively.

Considering the ratio laid down in Chitranjan Singh Cheema's case, the government instructions on the issue, and the fact that the petitioner had joined the Indian Army during the First National Emergency and had been granted emergency concessional benefits in April 1996, much before October 13, 1998, the Bench set aside the orders dated November 8, 2005, and November 23, 2005.

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Accordingly, the High Court allowed the writ petition, which sought restoration of the petitioner's basic pay to Rs. 5,800 as on the date of his superannuation, i.e., September 30, 2005, along with the consequential revision of his retiral and pensionary benefits and payment of the arrears thereof.