‘Ex-serviceman’ to be replaced by gender-neutral term, Punjab and Haryana High Court told

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, March 8

The Centre has submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it is in the process of changing the nomenclature of the term “ex-serviceman” to a gender-neutral term.

This has been revealed in the government’s reply to a writ petition filed by Captain Sukhjit Pal Kaur Sanewal (retd), one of the earliest woman officers of the Indian Army, for directions that the term “Ex-serviceman” should be replaced by a gender-neutral and gender-inclusive terms such as “Ex-service members” or “Ex-service personnel”.

The petitioner had pointed out that while women are now an integral part of the military and are also holding command appointments after judgments to this effect by the high courts and the Supreme Court, yet, former women personnel continued to be referred as “Ex-serviceman” or “Ex-servicemen” in the government policies and schemes.

She had averred that this not only results in mis-gendering but also sounded outdated and promoted gender stereotypes. She had stated that she was obviously not a man, and was a woman, hence there should be no occasion to call her an “Ex-serviceman”, using the male gender.

The petition had also listed out gender-inclusive language employed by various militaries and establishments globally, including the Parliament, and the NATO.

When the petition was first heard on November 23, 2023, by the Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Nidhi Gupta, the court had orally remarked to the advocates representing the government and the petitioner - Additional Solicitor General Sat Pal Jain and Navdeep Singh respectively, that the issue needed urgent redressal.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.