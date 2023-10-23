Ex-servicemen hold protest

Mansa, October 22
The Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association raised slogans here opposing the Centre and the Agniveer scheme. They also criticised the government for not giving due honour to martyr Amritpal Singh.
President of the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association Darshan Singh said youths had joined the Army. Amritpal is the first Agniveer martyr, but he was not given due honour by the government.
