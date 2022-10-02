Ex-servicemen hold protest, ask Punjab CM to restore their jobs

Sangrur, October 1
Demanding their reinstatement, Guardians of Governance (GoG) today protested in Sangrur. The ex-servicemen claimed that they worked hard to ensure proper implementation of various schemes of the state government, but Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann scrapped their services by terming them non-performers.
As they came to know that the CM’s mother and wife were about to inaugurate the office of AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj at Railway Chowk, the GoGs tried to gherao their vehicle.
“We worked hard and ensured transparency, but the CM terminated our jobs. We will continue to protest as long as our jobs are not restored. We want to meet the CM to apprise him the work we did,” said the protesters.
Senior police and civil officials tried to pacify the protesters, but in vain. In order to clear passage for the CM’s mother and wife, cops used mild force to disperse the agitating GoGs. Dr Manoj Grover, AAP leader from Sangrur, said, “CM Bhagwant Mann is working hard ever since he assumed the charge. The CM will fulfil all the promises, but give us some time.”
Later, the GoGs sat on a dharna on Haripura Road near the local residence of Finance Minister Harpal Cheema. Capt Gulab Singh (retd), incharge, GoG (Dirba), said, “As our meeting has been fixed with the CM on October 6, we have lifted the dharna.”
In Dhariwal, Force AAP leaders to flee
- AAP leaders had to face the ire of nearly 400 ex-servicemen, following which they were left with no option except to flee
- Chairman of the Punjab Tourism Development Corporation Raman Bahl and Gurdaspur in-charge Jagrup Sekhwan were surrounded by the GoGs in Dhariwal
- Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ishfaq was also present at the Kisan Mela where these AAP leaders were the guests of honour
