Ex-servicemen protest ‘misbehaviour’ by Gidderbaha SHO

Muktsar: Demanding action against an SHO of a Gidderbaha police station, a number of ex-servicemen lodged a protest outside the district administrative complex here on Monday. They alleged that the SHO misbehaved with one of their colleagues Avtar Singh Fakkarsar last month. TNS
Police seize 6.5kg opium, Rs6 lakh ‘drug money’
Abohar: The police in Sadulshehar on Monday seized 6.5 kg of opium by intercepting a car here. A police team stopped a car on suspicion and recovered the drug and Rs6 lakh, which the police said could be drug money, from the car. SHO Satveer Meena said accused Amar Chand of Sadulshehar told them that he had brought the consignment from Chittorgarh. A case has been registered. oc
Gian Sagar college gets nod to admit 100 BDS students
Patiala: The Dental Council of India has approved 100 BDS seats for the 2021-22 academic session in the Gian Sagar Dental College and Hospital. Disclosing this, Dr Gurminder Singh, principal of the college, said the new dental hospital had already become functional. Claiming that it was one of the best dental hospitals in the region, he said state-of-the-art equipment had been made available in the college.
