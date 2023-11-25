Ex-servicemen squat on rail tracks in Punjab’s Patiala

Patiala, November 25
A group of ex-servicemen squatted on railway tracks at Shambhu railway station in this district on Saturday when they were stopped from heading to Delhi for a protest over alleged anomalies in the ‘One Rank One Pension’ (OROP) scheme, officials said.
The protest has affected the rail movement on this section, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said.
Some of the ex-servicemen, who were protesting at the railway station, said they were headed to the national capital early Saturday morning through various modes of transport when they were stopped by the police from entering Haryana via the Shambhu border.
A GRP official said the movement of trains going towards Delhi, Jammu and Amritsar has been affected due to the protest.
District administration authorities and police were trying to persuade the ex-servicemen to lift their dharna, the officials said.
Sources said that around 250 ex-servicemen sat on a dharna at Shambhu railway station in the morning, but their number increased later on.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cash-for-query case: CBI registers preliminary enquiry against TMC MP Mahua Moitra
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached the Lokpal with a comp...
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Focus now on vertical drilling, rescue op to start in next 24-36 hours, says NDMA
86 metres of vertical drilling needed to reach tunnel's crus...
Impatience grows among trapped men, kin as rescue work at Uttarkashi tunnel hits repeated hurdles
The communication between the trapped workers and their rela...
Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year
The security breach happened on January 5, 2022, when Modi w...
Delhi L-G gives nod to filing appeal in Supreme Court against acquittal of 6 accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
The L-G directs the Home Department to identify and fix acco...