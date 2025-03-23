DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Ex-servicemen submit memo to MP in Colonel assault case

Ex-servicemen submit memo to MP in Colonel assault case

Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal assured ex-servicemen of the district that justice would be done in the case of assault on a Colonel and his son at Patiala a few days ago. A delegation of ex-servicemen today called...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 02:48 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal assured ex-servicemen of the district that justice would be done in the case of assault on a Colonel and his son at Patiala a few days ago.

A delegation of ex-servicemen today called on Chabbewal and handed over a memorandum of demands, especially seeking action against police officials involved in the assault case. The MP said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government had zero-tolerance to such issues.

Chabbewal added that a high-level team under an ADGP-level officer would carry out the investigation on daily basis. Chabbewal said all 12 police officials involved in the incident had been suspended and departmental proceedings initiated against them.

Advertisement

The members of delegation included Lt Gen (retd) VSM, Capt Jatinder Singh, Col Malasu Singh and Col DJS Patial, Col PS Manhas. Col MG Ahluwalia, Col Karan Singh, RPO Pardeep Kumar, Surinder Sharma and others were also present.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper