Ex-servicemen submit memo to MP in Colonel assault case

Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal assured ex-servicemen of the district that justice would be done in the case of assault on a Colonel and his son at Patiala a few days ago.

A delegation of ex-servicemen today called on Chabbewal and handed over a memorandum of demands, especially seeking action against police officials involved in the assault case. The MP said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government had zero-tolerance to such issues.

Chabbewal added that a high-level team under an ADGP-level officer would carry out the investigation on daily basis. Chabbewal said all 12 police officials involved in the incident had been suspended and departmental proceedings initiated against them.

The members of delegation included Lt Gen (retd) VSM, Capt Jatinder Singh, Col Malasu Singh and Col DJS Patial, Col PS Manhas. Col MG Ahluwalia, Col Karan Singh, RPO Pardeep Kumar, Surinder Sharma and others were also present.