Ex-SHO booked for ‘letting’ travel agent walk free

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, June 30

A retired Inspector of Kapurthala has been booked for letting off a travel agent booked for fraud in a 2018 Sultanpur Lodhi case for vested interests.

Probe finds him guilty

  • A probe into a 2018 case conducted by the Sultanpur Lodhi SHO found retired Inspector Sarabjit’s investigation allowing travel agent Balwinder to walk free “questionable”
  • It found Sarabjit guilty of “absolving Balwinder of a heinous crime, misleading probe and failing to issue look out circulars against Balwinder and another agent Usman

An FIR was registered at the Sultanpur Lodhi police station in Kapurthala on June 29 against retired Inspector Sarabjit Singh (former SHO of the Sultanpur Lodhi police station) and travel agent Balwinder Singh under Sections 218 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

A probe ordered by the SSP, Kapurthala, into the 2018 case, which was conducted by the Sultanpur Lodhi SHO, Inspector Shiv Kamal Singh, found Sarabjit’s investigation into the 2018 case allowing travel agent Balwinder to walk free “questionable”.

The probe found Sarabjit guilty of “absolving Balwinder of a heinous crime, misleading the investigation, misleading his seniors and failing to issue look out circulars, which allowed Balwinder and another agent, Usman, to remain free until now”.

The probe also found that the SHO received “undue advantage” in lieu of it. Both Balwinder and Sarabjit are at large. This is the third case in Kapurthala in less than a fortnight of a police official aiding a criminal for vested interests. Due to the SHO’s “wrong conduct”, Balwinder managed to go to the US.

An FIR was registered against two agents at the Sultanpur Lodhi police station on October 19, 2018, on a complaint of Hakam Singh of Shahjahanpur village in Sultanpur Lodhi under Sections 420 and 406 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act, 2014.

The two agents booked were Balwinder, a resident of Gidderpindi, Jalandhar, and Usman Bin Abdula, alias Ghanni, a resident of Hyderabad. As per the probe report, while no officer below the rank of a DSP is authorised to investigate a case involving Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act, then Sultanpur Lodhi SHO Sarabjit conducted a probe on his own and removed the said section, letting off main accused Balwinder without “solid evidence”.

The probe has also named then ASI (now retired) Surjit Lal for allegedly aiding Sarabjit Singh.

Sultanpur Lodhi DSP Babandeep Singh said, “ Balwinder is in the US while the whereabouts of Sarbajit are not known.”

